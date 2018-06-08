GST Council working towards reducing tax rates: MoS Finance

The GST Council is working towards rationalising Goods and Service Tax (GST) rates, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Thursday.

A big announcement from the government regarding GST is imminent, he said at an event.

Currently, the GST has four rates of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent.

The all powerful GST Council had, in its meeting in January, decided to slash the GST rate on 54 services and 29 items.

In its November 2017 meeting, the council had removed 178 items from the highest 28 per cent category while cutting tax on all restaurants outside starred-hotels to 5 per cent.

He further said the government is working to promote the growth of SME as it is an important sector to the economy including in output, employment and exports.