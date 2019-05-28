GST evasion cases: SC dismisses plea challenging Telangana HC verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Telangana High court verdict which gave the power to the concerned authorities to arrest a person in cases of Goods and Services (GST) tax evasion. The vacation bench comprising the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose had dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP). The apex court said that it is not inclined to interfere with the April 18 judgement of the High Court.

"Having heard counsel for the petitioner and upon perusing the relevant material, we are not inclined to interfere. The special leave petition is accordingly dismissed," the bench said.

On April 18, the Telangana High Court, in its order had said that it is "not willing to grant any relief against arrest to the petitioners in light of summons issued by Superintendent (anti-evasion) of the Hyderabad GST Commissionerate under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017".

"The government had informed the court that petitioners have allegedly incorporated various firms in partnership, and then on the basis of certain invoices, claimed input tax credit allegedly in the absence of any physical receipt depicting the nature of goods", reported the Economic Times.

It was further alleged that the companies have claimed a fraudulent input tax credit of as much as Rs 224.05 crore. It may be noted that these petitions were filed by some private companies, their top officials and others.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

