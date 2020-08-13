H-1B visa ban: Trump administration relaxes norms, allows return for same jobs with same employers

The Trump administration has made some exceptions to the recent H-1B visa ban by allowing visa holders to enter the country if they want to return to the same job they had before the ban was imposed in June.

Such H-1B Visa holders will also be allowed to take their dependents, including spouses and children, along with them. "Travel by applicants seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification," the state department advisory said.

Providing some more relaxations, the administration said technical specialists, those at senior-level managerial positions or H-1B visa holders who can contribute to the US economy will also be allowed to travel to the US.

Those working as public healthcare professionals, people engaged in COVID-19 research work and those involved in projects with a substantial public health benefit can also travel to the country under the rules.

The new advisory said: "Travel supported by a request from a US government agency or entity to meet critical US foreign policy objectives or to satisfy treaty or contractual obligations. This would include individuals, identified by the Department of Defense or another US government agency, performing research, providing IT support/services, or engaging other similar projects essential to a US government agency."

US President Donald Trump, in a proclamation order on June 22, announced new visa restrictions, temporarily banning H-1B, H-2B, L-1 and J-1 visas to help local employment and curb immigration. The suspension came into effect on June 24 and will expire on December 31, 2020.

H-1B visas are for skilled workers - those employed in science, engineering, and information technology fields -, while H-2B visas are offered to seasonal workers like hotel and construction staff.

