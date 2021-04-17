'Impose complete lockdown in Mumbai', says Mayor Kishori Pednekar amid rising COVID-19 cases

The coronavirus situation in Maharashtra has spiralled out of control. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar urged the state government to impose a complete lockdown in India's financial capital - Mumbai - amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Pednekar said, "95% of Mumbaikars are adhering to COVID-19 restrictions. The remaining 5% of people who are not following restrictions are causing problems to others. I think a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current COVID-19 situation."

She noted that all the people who are returning from the Kumbh Mela will distribute corona as 'prasad' and should be quarantined in their respective states. Pednekar further said that the authorities in Mumbai are thinking of placing returnees from the Kumbh Mela under quarantine.



Those returning from Kumbh Mela to their respective states will distribute Corona as 'prasad'. All these people should be quarantined in their respective states at their own cost. In Mumbai also, we're thinking of putting them under quarantine on their return: Mumbai mayor pic.twitter.com/5J8lzUmw2E ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021 As of April 16, 8,839 COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the city and the COVID-19 doubling rate in Mumbai currently stands at 82 per cent, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). #CoronavirusUpdates

16-Apr; 6:00pm



Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 8,839



Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 9,033

Total Recovered Pts. - 4,63,344

Overall Recovery Rate - 82%



Total Active Pts. - 85,226



Doubling Rate - 43 Days

Growth Rate (9 Apr-15 Apr) - 1.60%#NaToCorona Mumbai, BMC (@mybmc) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has put "lockdown-like" restrictions in place since April 14 due to the exponential rise in coronavirus infections in the state. This lockdown which came into force at 8pm on April 14 will remain effective till 7am on May 1. As per the new norms, essential services (medical stores, hospitals, and supply of medicines), food delivery, banking, and financial services takeaway services for roadside eateries and house-helps are allowed during this period.

Services such as private coaching classes, spas, colleges, schools, beaches, salons, gyms, swimming pools, cinema halls and drama theatres shall remain shut till May 1. Shooting for films, TV serials and advertisements have also been stopped and no religious, cultural, social and political functions will be allowed in Maharashtra till May.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

