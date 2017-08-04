Income Tax offices to remain open until midnight on August 5

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday directed all Income Tax offices across the country to remain open until midnight of August 5.

This comes after the government extended the date of filing income tax returns to August 5, 2017.

"In order to facilitate manual filing of returns on 5th August, 2017, being a Saturday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has directed that necessary arrangements be made for receiving Income Tax Returns up to midnight in all Income Tax Offices throughout the country," said Surabhi Ahluwalia, Official Spokesperson, CBDT.

ALSO READ: Missing income tax return deadline can be worse than you think, here's how