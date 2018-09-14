India can achieve double-digit growth despite all hurdles, says PM Modi

At its current pace, Indian economy can achieve double-digit growth despite all challenges, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a function in Madhya Pradesh. He was attending an event organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community on the occasion of Ashara Mubaraka at Indore's Saifee Mosque on Friday. He was joined by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bohra community's spiritual head Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

The stature ancient India held in the world, we have got the good fortune to take New India to the same position today, he said.

Lauding the trade-centric Dawoodi Bohra community for their adherence to trade ethics, PM Modi said that it is the government's priority to make every possible effort to encourage the traders and businessmen of the country as they are responsible for generating employment opportunities.

"Not everybody is the same, though. From amongst us, people emerge who consider deception as a trade. In the past four years, the government has succeeded in sending a clear message that everything should happen within the realm of the rules. Honest businessmen are being encouraged through several laws like GST and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code," said PM Modi.

He further added, "This is has instilled confidence in investors from the country and around the world during the past four years. In present times, under Make in India, record production and investment has been achieved in mobile phones, vehicles and other commodities. Due to this, Indian economy achieved a GDP growth rate of more than eight per cent in the last quarter. The country now has become the fastest growth rate among the major economies of the world. The nation is now eyeing economic growth in double digits, and given our pace, we can achieve it despite all the obstacles."

PM Modi also appreciated the contribution of Bohra community towards making healthcare services easily accessible, and went on talk about his flagship healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat. This scheme, which will ensure free healthcare services to 50 crore poor citizens of the country is presently under trial, he said. Talking about the cleanliness fortnight to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi praised the performance by Indore and Bhopal under the Swachh Bharat initiative.

PM Modi's visit to the Madhya Pradesh mosque comes at a time when the state is looking to go to polls by the end of this year. Around 2.5 lakh members of the Dawoodi Bohra community call the BJP-ruled state home, with a substantial presence in Indore, Ujjain and Burhanpur districts.

Edited by Vivek Punj