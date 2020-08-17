India, Nepal to hold high-level meeting today amid border row

India and Nepal are set to hold a high-level meeting on Monday to take stock of the progress of the ongoing projects in Nepal.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinah Mohan Kwatra will hold talks with Nepal's Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi via video conferencing on Monday.

This will be the first high-level talk between the two sides since ties were hit by a border row.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli issued a new map of Nepal, incorporating Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura. Thereafter, India said the updated map was not based on historical facts and evidence, and termed the claims by Kathmandu as artificial enlargement.

Besides, the two countries have also engaged in a war of words over the origins of Lord Ram and Gautam Buddha.

India has been assisting Nepal in various developmental projects in order to uplift grassroots-infrastructure in the country.

New Delhi has assisted Kathmandu in various sectors like education, health, sanitisation, drinking water, medical campus, etc.

According to news agency ANI, India has completed 422 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs), covering 77 districts of Nepal with a financial grant of over 798.7 crore Nepali rupees, since 2003.

Moreover, on India's 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli held a telephonic conversation.

Oli appreciated PM Modi's "renewed priority to the neighbourhood as spelled out in Independence Day address".

