Indian economy's medium-term outlook remains uncertain: RBI Governor

Policy responses by the central bank appear to have worked so far, but going forward the situation would need even more careful assessment, said Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Indian economy's medium-term outlook remains uncertain even though the country has started re-opening after over two months of a nationwide lockdown, as demand and supply shocks due to the coronavirus still loom large, the central bank governor said on Saturday.

