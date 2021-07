Indian man wins $1 million lottery in UAE; another bags a BMW car

An Indian man on Tuesday hit a jackpot to become the latest winner of the $ 1 million Dubai Duty Free raffle, according to a media report. Kuwait-based Sandeep Menon is the 132nd Indian to win the whopping prize money at the raffle since its inception in 1999, the Khaleej Times reported. "I've never won anything in my life, especially not something as huge as this. I am extremely grateful to Dubai Duty Free for this great surprise," Menon said.

Another Indian emerged as winner in the raffle and drove home a luxury vehicle, the report said.

Dubai-based Santhi Bose won a BMW R Nine T Scrambler. She had bought her winning ticket on June 26, the paper said. Dubai-based Egyptian national Hossam Hussein Salman also won a BMW 750Li Luxury Silver Metallic.

Earlier this month, a 30-year-old Indian had won a $1.9 million in a monthly raffle in the UAE, hours before he was set to leave the country for good.

An Indian driver in Dubai had also won dirham 12 million in a raffle draw in Abu Dhabi in April, while in January an individual from Kerala in the UAE had won dirham 12 million in the biggest-ever raffle prize money in Abu Dhabi.