Indian Railway integrates all helpline numbers into single Rail Madad Helpline 139

Indian Railways on Monday announced the Rail Madad Helpline 139. Indian Railway has integrated all railway helplines into a single number '139' (Rail Madad Helpline). Passengers can now give a call on this number for quick grievance redressal and enquiry during travel. Railway Ministry has also launched a social media campaign - #OneRailHelpline139 - to inform and educate the passengers about the Rail Madad Helpline 139.

The Rail Madad Helpline 139 has been launched to overcome the inconvenience of having multiple helpline numbers for grievances and enquiry related to Indian Railways. "As the new helpline number 139 will take over all the existing helpline numbers, it will be easy for the passengers to remember this number and connect with Railways for all their needs during the travel," read a government press release.

Various other Railway grievances helplines were shut down last year. Helpline number 182 will also be discontinued on April 1 and merged into Rail Madad Helpline 139.

Rail Madad Helpline 139 will be available in 12 languages. Upon giving a call in the number, passengers can choose between interacting with the

Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) or directly connecting to a call centre executive by pressing the '*' (asterisk) button. Rail Madad Helpline 139 is not smartphone exclusive; passengers can access the helpline using any phone. According to the government, authorities on an average receive 3,44,512 calls/SMS per day on Rail Madad Helpline 139.

The menu of 139 Helpline (IVRS) is as follows:

For security & medical assistance, press 1. This connects the passenger immediately to a call centre executive

For enquiry, press 2, a sub-menu will be read out, information regarding PNR status, arrival/departure of the train, accommodation, fare enquiry, ticket booking, system ticket cancellation, wake up alarm facility/destination alert, wheelchair booking, meal booking can be obtained from this sub-menu

For general complaints, press 4

For vigilance related complaints, press 5

For parcel and goods related queries, press 6

For IRCTC operated trains queries, press 7

For status of complaints, press 9

To talk to a call center executive, press *( asterisk)

Also Read: Zonal authorities to decide on reopening Railway retiring rooms

Also Read: Indian Railways to roll out first batch of AC 3-tier economy coaches this month