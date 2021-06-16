India's June 1-15 fuel sales recover as lockdown restrictions ease

Domestic fuel sales by Indian state refiners recovered in the first half of June due to the easing of coronavirus lockdowns across the country but was still lower compared with last year, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

Gasoline sales was 13% higher and diesel sales rose 12% over June 1-15, compared with the same period last month, data compiled by the state refiners showed.

Also read: Another day, another hike: Petrol, diesel prices at all-time high, check out rates