Itanagar airport expected to be constructed by November 2022: AAI

The greenfield airport at Hollongi, which is 15 km from Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, is likely to be constructed by November 2022, said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday.

In a statement, the AAI stated that the estimated cost of the entire airport project is estimated to be around Rs 650 crore and it includes construction of a terminal building in an area of 4,100 square metres.

The terminal building, which will have eight check-in counters, would be able to handle "200 passengers during peak hours", the AAI noted.

"At present, soil testing and field survey works are completed and site clearing work is in progress," it mentioned.

Presently, no airport exists in the vicinity of Itanagar, the closest one being Lilabari Airport in Assam which is at a distance of 80 km and takes around three hours to reach by road, it said.

"The tentative date for completion of the (Hollongi airport) project is November, 2022," the AAI said.

