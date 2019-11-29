Jharkhand Election: How to find polling booth nearest you?

The first phase of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 will begin today. Voters in 13 seats across the state will exercise their right to vote to elect their representatives from 189 candidates. The voting time for Phase 1 of Jharkhand election is from 7 AM to 3 PM, the Election Commission said.

A total of 37,83,055 voters, including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters, will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase of assembly elections. The constituencies which will go for voting include Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

The five-phase Assembly elections for Jharkhand will be held from 30 November to 20 December 2019 to elect the 81 members of legislative assembly. The poll dates are 30 November, 7 December, 12 December, 16 December and 20 December, 2019. Results will be declared on 23 December 2019.The term of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly ends on 27 December 2019.

In a bid to cast their votes, voters need to check whether their names are on the electoral roll, or voter list, or not. Only voters who have been included in the electoral roll can participate in the voting process. The voters also need to know their polling booths.

Here's how voters can find polling booth:

Voters can go to electoralsearch.in and enter details like name, age, father or husband's name, gender, etc, and then submit

Voters can also search directly by simply entering the voter ID number

Alternatively, they can download the Voter Helpline App, which will help you find your polling booth

Voters can also call the voter helpline number at 1950 (enter your area STD code before the number).

Voters can also send an SMS to 1950 in the format - ECIPS*space*EPIC number for polling booth's location. Example- If voter's EPIC No is 12345678, SMS ECIPS 12345678 to 1950

If you do not have a voter ID but are still a registered voter, you can still go for voting by carrying either of the following documents: PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, service photo ID cards issued to central/state govt/PSUs/Public Limited Companies' employees, bank/post office passbooks with attested photograph, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) job card, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, or pension document with a photograph.