Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty at Delhi hospital

Legendary Indian cricketer has been hospitalised in a Delhi hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Friday. The 61-year-old World Cup-winning captain underwent angioplasty in the morning. According to the sources, the ace-Indian cricketer is fine now.

Last night, Dev complained of chest pain, following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department where he underwent some tests. The ace-cricketer is expected to return home in a couple of days. Doctors have advised three weeks of rest for him.

"Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night," the hospital said in an updated health bulletin after only mentioning chest pain in its initial statement.

"Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days," the hospital added.

Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.

The 1983 World Cup-winning legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including India's current captain Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar among others.

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2020 "Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji," wished Tendulkar. Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji. Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2020 Also wishing him good health were India batsman Shikhar Dhawan and badminton player Saina Nehwal. Wishing u speedy recovery sir @therealkapildev ... Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 23, 2020

The imposing former player, who also tried his hand at golf after retiring from cricket, is the only player to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests. He also served as India's national coach between 1999 and 2000. Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010.