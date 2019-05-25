Karnataka CET 2019 Result declared; check KCET 2019 scores at kea.kar.nic.in , karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority has declared the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 today at around 11: 30 am. Candidates who had appeared for the KCET 2019 can check their results on the official websites - kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2019 was conducted on April 29 and 30, this year.

The Karnataka CET Result 2019 is held to determine the eligibility for admission in government engineering and technology, B Pharma colleges across the state.

The Karnataka CET Result 2019 is valid for one year to get admissions in colleges across the state.

In order to qualify for the admission in Karnataka government colleges, candidates must secure a minimum of 50 per cent in Karnataka CET Result 2019. However, SC/ST candidates are given a relaxation of 10 per cent, they can pass the exam on obtaining 40 per cent in their KCET Result 2019.

The Karnataka Examination Authority had earlier released the provisional answer key for the engineering examinations on its official website. Candidates were given the chance to submit their objections to the answer keys released. The objections had to be filed between May 4 and May 8, 2019.

Last year, a total of 1.5 lakh candidates cleared the Karnataka CET examination. Vijayapura's Shridhar Dodamani topped in engineering in 2018.