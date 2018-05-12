Karnataka Elections 2018: Exit polls show close fight between BJP-Congress; JD(S) may play kingmaker

The exit polls, released after polling ended for 222 out of 224 constituencies of Karnataka State Assembly, a close fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Meanwhile, HD Deve Gowda's Janta Dal (Secular), or JD(S), could emerge as the kingmaker in the state if there is a hung Assembly. Any party or caolition looking to form government in Karnataka will have to secure the support of at least 113 MLAs.

The India Today-Axis My India said the Congress will emerge as the largest party, predicted the party's victory on and 106-118 seats. On the other hand, Times Now-VMR said the Congress will win 90-103 seats in karnataka elections 2018. They predicted 79-82 and 80-93 seats for the BJP, respectively. Times Now put the likely tally of the JD(S) at 31-39 while India Today put its figure at 22-30 seats. India Today predicted the vote share of the Congress and the BJP at 39% and 35%, respectively while Republic TV pegged vote share for the parties at 36 per cent and 38.25 per cent.

The exit polls run by Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and ABP-CVoter predicted that the BJP will emerge as the largest party by getting 95-114 and 97-109 seats, respectively. They put the Congress tally at 73-82 and 87-99, respectively, and saw JDS cornering 32-43 and 21-30 seats. News X predicted 102-110, 72-78 and 35-39 seats for the BJP, Congress and JDS, respectively.

Both the BJP and the Congress ran a spirited campaign in Karnataka this year with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the saffron charge with 21 rallies. Rahul Gandhi and chief minister Siddaramaiah led the Congress' bid to ensure that it defies anti-incumbency to retain power.

The BJP has declared B.S. Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate.

