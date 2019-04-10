Legitimate action against corruption not political vendetta: Arun Jaitley on I-T raids

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday rejected the allegations of political vendetta behind recent Income Tax department raids in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh and said that it has become a routine practice to call any action against corruption as vendetta.

In his latest blog, Arun Jaitley said claim of vendetta has never been a legitimate defence in corruption. Those who commit such large acts of corruption have to be judged on the merits of the action itself, the Finance Minister said.

The Congress has accused the Narendra Modi government of misusing government agencies to target opposition parties in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections. The attack came after I-T department raided the houses of people connected to political leaders including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and cabinet ministers of the HD Kumaraswamy government of Karnataka.

Rejecting the opposition allegations, Jaitley said, "The fact that money is meant for the most vulnerable section of the society, namely, poor children or pregnant women belonging to the economically weaker sections are siphoned out, shows the mind-frame of those indulging in such an act. They do not even spare those who live in destitution. This is the hypocrisy of Indian politics. After inflicting such injustice they have the audacity to speak of Nyay."

In the public space evidence has come in relation to Karnataka where allocations made for public welfare to the Public Works Departments were being round-tripped by engineers for a political purpose, the FM wrote in his blog.

In Madhya Pradesh, an institutional mechanism has been created where money that is meant for development and social welfare of the weaker sections are now being channeled into politics, he added.

Jaitley said that the state governments of Karnataka and MP have not replied to the allegations on merits.

"An argument is being given by them as to why they are being singled out and their political rivals are not being searched. Is there a Right to Equality that no action can be taken till the opponents are charged? Revenue Departments act objectively on the basis of material available and take action when they are satisfied that a case of search operation is made out," he said.

