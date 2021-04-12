Liquor shops in Ghaziabad to remain shut between April 13-15

Liquor shops will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad from April 13 (Tuesday) to April 15 (Thursday) due to gram panchayat elections. According to Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, this order will be applicable within 8 kilometers of any polling station in the district.

Voting will take place between 7am to 6pm at 958 polling booths on 311 polling stations located across four blocks-Rajapur, Bhojpur, Loni and Muradnagar.

Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat elections, wherein over 5.56 lakh voters will exercise their right to franchise, will be conducted in four phases from April 15-29. State election commissioner Manoj Kumar said that 18 districts will go to polls in the first phase, 40 in the second and third phases and 17 districts in the fourth phase.

Districts like Agra, Ayodhya, Basti, Bhadohi, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Mahoba, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur and Santkabirnagar will go to polls in phase 1.

In phase 2, 20 districts-Muzaffarnagar, Azamgarh, Maharajganj, Amroha, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Baghpat, Kannauj, Amroha, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Varanasi, Lalitpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Etah, Bijnor, Mainpuri, Gonda and Sultanpur will go to polls.

Twenty districts like Meerut, Shamli, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Chandauli, Ballia, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Deoria, Mirzapur, Auraiya, Moradabad, Jalaun and Dehat will vote in phase 3.

In the final phase, 17 districts-Mau, Ghazipur, Aligarh, Sambhal, Mathura, Farrukhabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Basti, Bahraich, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, Kaushambi, Sitapur and Ambedkar Nagar will go to polls.

Counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

