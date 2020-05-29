Lockdown 5.0: List of activities likely to be permitted, prohibited after May 31

Lockdown 5.0 might allow a few more relaxations than in phase four. As the current phase is nearing its end, speculations are rife that the government would order another round of restrictions as coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise. The government, reportedly, would focus on a few cities that have a high density of corona cases and account for the bulk of cases in the country.

Most of the cases in the country come from a handful of cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad. Thane, Jaipur, Indore, Chennai and Surat are also in focus.

Here are some of the key areas the government is likely to look at in lockdown 5.0:

The government might issue a negative list that would include all the prohibited activities in the country.

School, colleges, cinema halls and religious places might remain closed.

International flights might not resume anytime soon.

Shops are likely to operate in the same manner as the fourth phase before malls are allowed to open fully.

The lockdown 5.0 measures would be reviewed periodically to tweak it according to the situation.

The central government is likely to allow the states to come up with their own set of guidelines, keeping in mind their situation and need. The Centre might release a limited set of measures that the states would have to incorporate in their own guidelines.

Many state governments have already stated that they would relax restrictions on many activities, including opening more markets and allowing more inter-state transportation. However, most of them have said that activity in containment zones must remain curbed. Karnataka is aiming to reopen all religious places but keep the ban on mass congregations and gatherings, while in Rajasthan all rules would boil down to curfew and non-curfew zones. Odisha, however, might not relax measures for new activities.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has urged the Centre to continue to lockdown restrictions beyond May 31. He also suggested that restaurants and gyms should be opened with social distancing norms. Maharashtra is also planning to ease some relaxations but have said that they would follow the Centre's recommendations.

