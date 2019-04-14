Lok Sabha Election 2019: 'Modi's mission is to remove terrorism, corruption, poverty,' says PM

As Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 nears, candidates are campaigning in full force to woo the voters. To begin with, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a public meeting in Aligarh. He started his address by thanking Dr BR Ambedkar and said that it is because of his Constitution that a chaiwala could become a PM. He also said that Modi's mission is to remove poverty, corruption and terrorism. In another meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, he spoke about how some people hate him so much that they have started feeling that nationalism is an abuse. He also thanked voters for coming out in huge numbers during Phase 1 of the General Elections 2019.

Additionally, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi held a road show in Silchar in Southern Assam on April 14. This was her first campaign trip outside Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi campaigned for Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev in Silchar. Last week, Congress President Rahul Gandhi sought a second term for Dev.

6:20pm: Visuals from Amit Shah's roadshow in Gandhinagar.

6:20pm: BJP president Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Gandhinagar, Kalol. Shah is BJP's candidate from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

5:32pm: We are committed to the development of brass industry here, PM Modi said at his Moradabad rally.

5:30pm: In his rally at Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said that the sugar mills withholding payments to farmers will be looked into after the elections.

5:00pm: "Terrorists used to come from Pakistan, attack us & Congress govt used to cry before the world that we've been attacked. But this is new India. When terrorists attacked Uri, brave soldiers of the country conducted surgical strike there. When they committed the second mistake in Pulwama, we entered their home and conducted air strike," PM Narendra Modi said during a rally in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi in Moradabad: When they committed the second mistake in Pulwama, we entered their home & conducted airstrike. Udhar walon ko bhi samajh mein aa gaya hai ki agar teesri galti hui to lene ke dene padd jaenge.

4:45pm: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that NDA will get 350 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, and BJP will secure more than 65 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale: Today the environment in the country is such that NDA will get 350 seats and BJP will get 65+ seats in Uttar Pradesh as Congress-SP-BSP are not together there, there is fragmentation of votes. So, BJP will automatically be benefited.

3:49pm: Visuals from Smriti Irani's roadshow in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu: Union Minister Smriti Irani holds a roadshow in Chennai.

3:47pm: Speaking about Congress-AAP alliance, Arvind Kejriwal said, "The country is in danger. To save the country from Modi ji and Amit Shah ji's 'jodi', we are ready to do whatever is needed. Our efforts will continue till the end."

3:35pm: "It's Modi's mission to remove terrorism, corruption and poverty," said Modi in Aligarh.

3:32pm: "Should terrorism be wiped out or not? Should Pakistani terrorists be decimated at their homes or not? Should surgical strike and air strike take place or not? Should our brave soldiers get absolute authority or not?" asks Modi in Aligarh.

3:27pm: "It is because of the Constitution made by Babasaheb that a chaiwala has become the Prime Minister of this country," said Modi in Aligarh.

3:25pm: "Your love and blessings for me does not let the ones in Delhi sleep at night," said Modi in Aligarh.

3:20pm: Visuals from Modi address in Aligarh.

2:48pm: Visuals from Priyanka Gandhi's road show in Assam's Silchar.

The streets of Assam are filled with thousands of people spreading love & support for GS I/c UP East Smt. @priyankagandhi & @MahilaCongress President @sushmitadevmp.

2:30pm: "I for once have never lowered political discourse by abusing opponents including the BJP. In order to gain sympathy and consequently power, PM is misleading people by equating himself with the nation. Every Indian owes his allegiance to India, not PM Modi. India is not Modi and Modi isn't India," said Mehbooba Mufti.

2:15pm: Rajnath Singh at a public meeting in Bijnor said, "SP-BSP have formed an alliance to stop Narendra Modi ji. It could have never been imagined that these two parties will come together in UP. They knew 'Modi ki aandhi mein hum (SP and BSP) akele tinke ki tarah beh jaenge' (they would float away like straws in the 'Modi storm'), so they came together."

2:05pm: Speaking about Congress' NYAY scheme, Piyush Goyal said, "From the perspective of economic and financial prudence, obviously it is a disaster. I believe that it is near impossible because there is no data of salary and income levels of people. And, selection of people (beneficiaries) will be full of corruption and it could become a scam by itself, adding to the several scams that the Congress is famous for," Goyal said.

"For three generations, their leaders have offered big promises but delivered below-average performance laced with corruption. The people of India are smart and will not be taken in by such untruths anymore, and certainly not by fancy slogans and big promises," Goyal said.

1:50pm: In response to the all-party meet, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said, "The so called all party meeting convened in Delhi is nothing but a confession of defeat by of the so called Mahagathbandhan. It's a fact that the so called opposition alliance neither have any governance agenda nor do they have any leadership to inspire people. The only thing opposition parties have in common is the negativity and an attempt to somehow pull India back from the development it witnessed in the last five years."

1:20pm: Abhishek Manu Singhvi said at an all-party meet in Delhi, "Questions were raised after the 1st phase of election. We don't think EC is paying adequate attention. If you press the button before X party, vote goes to Y party. VVPAT displays only for 3 seconds, instead of 7 seconds. Names of lakh of voters have been deleted online without physical verification. There is a long list that the parties have given to EC. It has become even more necessary to count at least 50% of the paper trail of VVPAT. We will demand the same in Supreme Court."

1:15pm: Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns for party's MP candidate from Silchar parliamentary constituency Sushmita Dev.

Assam: Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns for party's MP candidate from Silchar parliamentary constituency Sushmita Dev.

1:00pm: Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh to contest from Hisar in Haryana.

BJP releases 20th list of 6 candidates in Haryana, MP and Rajasthan for #LokSabhaElections2019 . Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh to contest from Hisar (Haryana). One candidate for by-election to Uluberia Purba assembly constituency (WB) also named.

12:45pm: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said in Gujarat, "Rahul Gandhi says 'Garibi Hatao'. It was said by his father and grandmother too. TV serials begin with the disclaimer 'All characters in this story are imaginary'. In few days, TV channels will also show disclaimer 'Yeh bhashan kalpanik hai' (this speech is imaginary) before Rahul Gandhi's speeches."

12:24pm: "Abdullah family and Mufti family destroyed lives of 3 generations of J&K. The bright future of J&K can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan into field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they won't be able to divide this nation," said Modi in Kathua.

12:23pm: "Can Congress give justice to Kashmiri Pandits? Can Congress give justice to 1984 riots victims? Congress's NYAY is a big sham. I'm committed to an honourable return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits," said PM Modi in Kathua.

12:20pm: "Congress wants NYAY but has done anyay (injustice) for 60 years," said Modi in Kathua.

12:17pm: "Army is a source to earn money. Congress indulged in corruption in defence deals. In recent days, you have seen the 'mahamilavat' of Congress, NC & PDP. Congress indulges in vote bank politics," said Modi in Kathua.

12:14pm: "Now, it is out in open who they are working for. NC, PDP are threatening to separate Kashmir from India. Their threats are hollow. I want to tell these dynasts of Kashmir that they didn't get J&K from their parents. J&K is an integral part of India," said PM Modi in Kathua.

12:10pm: "I know Captain Amarinder Singh for years now. I can understand what kind of pressure must have been put on him to show his devotion to the (Gandhi) family. Captain Amarinder had to bow down before the kind of game that is being played in Punjab," said PM Modi in Kathua.

12:00pm: "By coming out to vote in huge numbers in Baramulla and Jammu, you have given a befitting reply to the terrorist leaders, opportunists and the people in 'mahamilawat'," said PM Modi said in Kathua.

11:58am: "Some people are so immersed in opposing Modi that they feel nationalism is an abuse," said Modi in Kathua.

11:54am: "I pay my respects to all the BJP karyakartas who were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir and their families," said Modi in Kathua.

11:50am: "Today is the birth anniversary of the father of the Constitution Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. I pay my respects and tribute to Babasaheb," said PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

11:30am: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, in Ahmedabad.

11:15 am: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy CM G Parameshwara, state minister Priyank Kharge and other leaders pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy CM G Parameshwara, state minister Priyank Kharge and other leaders pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

11:00am: Akhilesh Yadav said, "They say, as long as there is BJP govt, our borders are secure. We the people of Samajwadi Party believe that as long as there are brave soldiers at our borders, the borders are secure. Governments come and go but the jawans stay at the border, protecting India."

10:30am: BSP releases fourth list of 16 candidates.

Bahujan Samaj Party releases fourth list of 16 candidates for #LokSabhaElections2019

10:00am: On Ambedkar jayanti, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the ruling party and said, "Those who pay him tributes on this day, while insidiously weakening these values, do his memory disservice."

On Dr Babasaheb Ambedkars jayanti, let us re-dedicate ourselves to the 4 universal values of JUSTICE, LIBERTY, EQUALITY & FRATERNITY enshrined in our Constitution.



Those who pay him tributes on this day, while insidiously weakening these values, do his memory disservice. Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2019

9:40am: Puri further said, "Since he clearly had no idea on how to govern Delhi, serve its citizens & take it forward, Delhi CM Shri Kejriwal & his highly incompetent govt should take full moral & administrative responsibility for today's incident & resign."

9:30am: Speaking more about the clash at Mayapuri sealing drive, Puri said, "Today's action was a result of this inaction. Shri Kejriwal & his govt should have paid heed to this matter which involves direct & indirect livelihood of nearly 60,000 hardworking citizens. He should have requested NGT for more time."

Today's action was a result of this inaction. Shri Kejriwal & his govt should have paid heed to this matter which involves direct & indirect livelihood of nearly 60,000 hardworking citizens. He should have requested NGT for more time.

9:20am: "Complete responsibility of today's unfortunate violent incidents in Mayapuri lies squarely on the shoulders of Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal & the incompetent manner in which his govt is running the affairs of Delhi. The CM, as usual, tried to pass the buck. I want to make it clear that the matter of relocating nearly 800 polluting scrap industries is purely between NGT & Delhi Govt. NGT had issued order in 2015, but the incompetent & clueless Delhi Govt did nothing on it for 4 years which angered the NGT," said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs about clashes during the Mayapuri sealing drive.

9:10am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

9:05am: Over one thousand Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) youth workers joined the opposition Congress in the state on Saturday, its leaders said. Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman said 300 youth IPFT supporters joined the Congress from Khowai district, while another group of 700 at Kamalpur in Dhalai district. "IPFT supporters are coming to us because they have realised that IPFT supremo N C Debbarma, who is not even campaigning, submitted a nomination to cut down on votes of the Congress and help the BJP," Deb Burman claimed.

