Make in India boost! Defence Ministry clears projects worth Rs 3,300 crore

Giving a push to the 'Make in India' initiative, Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday cleared the deck for procurement of indigenous defence equipment worth Rs 3,300 crore.

Maintaining its impetus on the 'Make in India' initiative, the DAC accorded approval for three projects to be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by the Indian industry, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The three projects that got the go ahead include two third generation Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) and the Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) for the T-72 and T-90 Tanks.

The third generation ATGM would provide 'Fire and Forget' and "Top Attack" capabilities to the troops in an armoured battle, the APUs would enable incorporation of various upgrades to Fire Control System and Night Fighting capabilities of the tanks.

"Both these projects will be progressed under the 'Make-II' Category and will provide a boost to indigenous research and development in the private sector," the ministry said.

The Defence Ministry has been pushing for domestic manufacturers providing critical military equipment to boost the indigenous defence sector. The defence forces have also been pitching for a robust domestic defence industry to ensure selfreliance and enhance defence exports.

"With this, for the first time the Ministry of Defence has offered complex military equipment to be designed, developed and manufactured by the Indian private companies," a defence ministry statement said.

The third indigenous project pertains to discrete Electronic Warfare (EW) systems for mountain and High Altitude terrain, which would be designed and developed by DRDO and manufactured by design cum production partner from the Indian industry.

