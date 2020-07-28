'Making tea, washing clothes': MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan shares his experience at COVID-19 hospital

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been tested positive for coronavirus, held a virtual cabinet meeting from the hospital on Tuesday. In the virtual meeting, Chouhan shared his experience with his ministerial colleagues saying that he was doing his own laundry and preparing tea.

"In the hospital, I make my own tea and wash clothes because one cannot give clothes for laundry when they are COVID-19 positive," The 61-year-old BJP leader said.

He added, "Washing clothes has benefited me in another way. Even after several physiotherapy sessions, I wasn't able to clench my fist as my hand was recently operated, but now it is perfectly fine".

Chouhan told his ministers that there was no need to panic about coronavirus. He said, if a person develops any symptom of the disease, then he or she should immediately consult a doctor.

He said if the coronavirus infection gets detected early then it become curable. Coronavirus is like any other cold, cough and fever, CM Chouhan says.

On Saturday, Chouhan was shifted to a private hospital in Bhopal after he showed coronavirus symptoms. Since the CM is in hospital, he has been reviewing the status of COVID-19 situation in the state and holding other departmental meetings every day through video conferencing.

