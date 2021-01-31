Mann Ki Baat highlights: 'Whole nation sad over insult of Tricolour on Jan 26,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation for the first time this year in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme said the whole nation was sad over the insult of the Tricolour on January 26.

The Prime Minister talked about various topics ranging from India's fight against COVID-19 to environment friendly activities that should be encouraged.

India is conducting the largest and fastest vaccination drive with more than 30 lakh corona warriors vaccinated in merely 15 days, said PM Modi. "The made in India Covid vaccine is not only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) but also of self-pride" he said.

"Just as India's war against the coronavirus pandemic became an example to the world, similarly our vaccination programme is also becoming an example to the world," he added.

Speaking on road safety PM Modi highlighted the importance of slogans in building awareness. He also urged people to share their innovative slogans on MyGov app. He emphasised on the benefits of FASTag for highway users citing how it has reduced congestion at toll plazas.

This year as India goes on to celebrate its 75th year of independence, PM Modi said, "Your (young writers') writings will be an ideal tribute to the heroes of the freedom movement."

"I request all Indians, especially youngsters, to write about India's freedom fighters, events associated with it and write books about tales of valour during freedom struggle from their areas," the PM said.

He also spoke of the Indian cricket team's incredible victory despite initial setbacks against Australia, calling the cricketers' hard work and teamwork an inspiration for all.

PM Modi was quoted saying, "We have to fill this year with hope and novelty".

The Prime Minister in his address narrated various inspirational stories from across the country.

