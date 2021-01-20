Martyrs' day: Observe 2-min silence on Jan 30, says govt

The government has instructed all state and central government departments to observe two minutes' silence on January 30, Martyrs' day, in the memory of those who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for India's freedom.
In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states/UTs, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said that two-minute silence will be observed at 11 am, throughout the country on January 30.
"Silence should be observed & work & movement stopped for 2 minutes throughout the country at 11 am on 30th," the ministry said in its notification.
The following standing instructions have been laid down for observance of the Martyrs' day:
"In the past, it has been observed that while two minutes' silence is observed in some offices, the general public goes about its occupation in the ordinary course, unmindful of the solemnity of the occasion. The State/Union territories governments are requested to ensure that the Martyrs' Day is observed with due solemnity," the ministry said in the letter.
"State/Union territories governments may issue instructions to all educational institutions and public sector enterprises under their control for observance of the Martyrs' Day, accordingly. Talks, speeches on freedom struggle, national integration may be organised in hybrid mode," the letter added.
