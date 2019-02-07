Massive fire at Metro Hospitals in Noida; scores of patients rescued

A massive fire broke out in Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute in Noida on Thursday afternoon, trapping several people inside the multi-storeyed building. The hospital is located in Noida's Sector 12 area. Officials said that there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Rescue workers including fire tenders rushed to the spot and the situation is "now under control", Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Buddha Nagar told PTI. About 30-35 patients were rescued and shifted to local hospitals.

Staffers tried to help patients out of the building as thick smoke billowed out of the building. People stood on ledges and on balconies as rescuers tried to reach them by smashing glass window panes. People tried to jump out of windows.

Rescue operations underway after a fire broke out in Metro Hospital in Noida's sector-12. pic.twitter.com/ctgVgbgQLI - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 7, 2019

All the patients were successfully rescued and moved to the hospital's branch in Sector 11.

According to initial reports, a short circuit is suspected to have started the fire.

In December last year, a fire broke out at the ESIC Kamgar Hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri in Mumbai that claimed 8 lives, and injured 145 patients and visitors. The Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 147 people were rescued from the hospital, after which they were moved to different hospitals.

Also read: Caution! Faulty spares in fighter jets will bring early doom in a war; refer Indo-Pak conflict