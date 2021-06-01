Mehul Choksi arrived in Dominica on May 23, and not May 25 as claimed

Documents show that Punjab National Bank fraud accused Mehul Choksi has been in Dominica since May 23 and not May 25 as widely reported. It has been widely believed that before his arrest on May 25 in Dominica, Choksi was in Antigua. The boat that was allegedly used by the fugitive businessman docked in Dominica on May 23 and not May 25. Antigua and Barbuda customs said that the yacht left from their shore at 10:09 am on May 23.

The yacht 'Calliope of Arne' left Antigua at 10:09 am with the next port of destination being Dominica, which is 120 miles away, documents accessed by India Today show. It could not have taken three days for the boat to reach its destination, and reached in the evening the same day.

The Antigua Immigration and Customs' outbound clearance document shows that the yacht went to Antigua on May 17 and left for Dominica from there on May 23. It means that Choksi has been in Dominica since May 23. However, the immigration papers of Dominica show that that fugitive landed in the country on May 25.

Dominican Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton accused the Dominican police and political leadership of being involved in Choksi's arrival in the country.

"The removal of Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda to Dominica, was intended to facilitate his transfer to India without having to wait on the outcome of the ongoing extradition proceedings scheduled for hearing in November 2021. To that extent, Dominica has been conscripted to unlawfully violate the constitutional rights of an Antiguan citizen for crass political purposes," said Linton to the news site.

Linton demanded investigation into the matter and said that it has brought shame to Dominica. He added that Choksi should be brought to book but within the legal framework.

Mehul Choksi has been living in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018. He is fighting against extradition to India and is opposing court action to revoke his citizenship of the country.

