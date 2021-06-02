Mehul Choksi has to be deported to India, his petition should not be heard: Dominican govt tells court

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has to be deported to India and his habeas corpus petition should not be heard, the government of Dominica has told the court hearing the plea.

Dominican Public Prosecution Service submitted before the Dominican High Court that the petition filed by Choksi is "not maintainable" and hence it "should not be heard", according to India Today.

Choksi had vanished mysteriously on May 23 from Antigua and was apprehended by Dominican police for entering the country illegally. His legal team in Dominica had filed a habeas corpus petition and pointed out that he was denied legal rights and was not permitted to meet his lawyers initially.

Choksi has alleged that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua and Barbuda by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian, and taken to Dominica and tortured. However, Antigua and Barbuda's police chief had denied the allegations of abduction and torture.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning Rs 13,700 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB). While Modi is in a London prison after being denied bail repeatedly and is contesting his extradition to India, Choksi took citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018.

A team consisting of officials from Indian agencies, including CBI, has already reached Dominica to bring back Choksi if the court allows.

Earlier today, Choksi's wife, Preet Choksi, told India Today that he is ready to join the investigation but Indian agencies don't want to investigate the matter. She said Choksi should be sent back to Antigua from Dominicia and that he doesn't want to return to India.

