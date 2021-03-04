'Metro Man' E Sreedharan not confirmed as Kerala CM candidate, BJP minister backtracks

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday stated that 'Metro Man of India' E Sreedharan has not been confirmed as BJP's Kerala chief ministerial candidate. Muraleedharan was offering a clarification to his earlier statement in which he had said that E Sreedharan had been confirmed as BJP's Kerala chief ministerial candidate.

"What I wanted to tell was that through media reports I learnt that the party has made this announcement. Later, I cross-checked with the party chief who said that he has not made any such announcement," said Muraleedharan.

Earlier, Muraleedharan had confirmed that E Sreedharan was BJP's chief minister candidate for Kerala assembly elections 2021. "Our party (Kerala BJP) has announced that E Sreedharan will be the chief minister candidate," said Muraleedharan.

With the election date a little more than a month away, the Kerala BJP on March 3 had constituted a 16-member state election committee.

Both Muraleedharan and Sreedharan are a part of the committee. Kerala BJP President K Surendran, BJP national vice-president AP Abdullakutty, former state presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan, O Rajagopal, CK Padmanabhan and PK Krishnadas are also members of the state election committee.

Sreedharan had joined the BJP last month. "I am entering the political fray with an aim to bring BJP to power in Kerala and work for the state's benefit. If BJP wins Kerala assembly polls, the focus will be to bring the state out of debt trap, develop infrastructure," he had said at his induction.

Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, 89, is largely credited for modernising the Indian public transport system by leading the construction of Konkan Railway and Delhi Metro. He had served as the managing director of Delhi Metro from 1995 to 2021.

