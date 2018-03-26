Mukesh Ambani's son Akash to wed schoolmate Shloka Mehta

Akash Ambani, the elder son of richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, plans to marry his schoolmate Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, in December this year. Sources said the two families and close friends gathered at a plush five-star resort in Goa on Saturday for a "get-to-know-each-other" before the formal engagement.

Though the two families have been in talks to finalise the wedding for some time now, the plans were formalised at the Goa event, which was planned before Holi. The marriage is planned for early December, with celebrations spread across 4-5 days, they said, adding the possible dates may be December 8-12 at the Oberoi, Mumbai. A source said Akash proposed to Shloka in Goa on Saturday evening. The wedding will be in India for sure, he added.

While e-mails sent to both families remained unanswered, pictures of the Saturday event are available on social media. Besides parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani, grandmother Kokilaben was also present at the event. Akash is the eldest son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds.

The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well and Akash and Shloka studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Mail Today had carried a story on March 5 that Akash's wedding with Shloka was on the cards and the dates would be announced soon as the Ambani family had approved the match.

India Today Group Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie had in an interview with Nita Ambani, a fortnight ago, also broached the subject of Akash's marriage. His mother had said in reply that the family had given the children complete freedom to choose their life partners. Akash and twin sister Isha are the eldest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Akash is on the board of Reliance Jio, the group's fast growing telecom venture. Shloka, who after finishing schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study anthropology at Princeton University and did her masters in law at the London School of Economics and Political Science, is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014. She is also a cofounder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them. She is youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta. Mona is said to be a relative of fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi.