New road to cut travel time between Delhi and Gurugram, likely to open by Diwali

The commuters from Delhi to Gurugram will soon have a new road that will bring down congestion and cut short the travel time. The new road will offer a shorter route for commuters from Dwarka, Najafgar and west Delhi to Gurugram.

According to a report in The Times of India, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran or HUDA expects to construct the road by Diwali this year. The new route will connect to Najafgarh-Bijwasan road and is part of Gurugram's Masterplan 2031.

"A budget of Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned for the project. Construction will begin by the month-end and take around two months to complete. The deadline is planned around end-October or early-November this year, revealed sources," the TOI quoted Huda administrator Chandrashekhar Khare as saying.

In Gurugram, the road will commence from the road dividing sectors 114 and 115, and end where it merges with Najafgarh-Bijwasan road near Delhi-Gurugram border. From there, it will connect to Dwarka sector 12, the report said.

The road will provide alternate to people who travel between Gurugram and Dwarka, Najafgarh and parts of west and south--west Delhi, via the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. Therefore, it is expected to reduce traffic on the highway.

Huda Estate officer Mukesh Solanki told the TOI that the road was planned as per Masterplan around a decade ago. "However, property owners had approached court, which ordered a stay, which has now been lifted. Therefore, we have begun the demolition drive and also planning construction work," the officer said.

Last week, Huda officials demolished around two dozen constructions, including residential and commercial properties and boundary walls of farmhouses located on Raghopur road. These structures had encroached upon the acquired land, which was meant for building a road connecting Gurugram and Delhi, the report said.