Pak national killed in Jaipur jail: Police

Senior administrative and police officials have rushed to the jail after learning about the incident.

A Pakistani national lodged in the central jail here was allegedly murdered following a quarrel with other prisoners, officials said Wednesday. Senior administrative and police officials have rushed to the jail after learning about the incident.

"A Pakistani prisoner has allegedly been murdered in the central jail," IG (Jail)Rupinder Singh said. More details are awaited.

