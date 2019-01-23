Piyush Goyal returns as Interim Finance Minister till Arun Jaitley is indisposed

Union minister Piyush Goyal has been handed the additional charge of Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Afffairs, just a week before the Union Budget 2019 has to be tabled before Parliament. Goyal, who already is in-charge of the Railway and Coal ministries, will now stand in for Arun Jaitley till the time he is indisposed.

Jaitley had gone to the United States for a medical check-up after the Winter Session of the Parliament concluded. He underwnent a kidney transplant surgery last year, and Goyal was appointed as the acting Finance Minister back then too.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, hereby directed that during the period of indisposition of Shri Arun Jaitley, Minister; the portfolios of Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs held by him, be temporarily assigned to Shri Piyush Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios," the President's Secretariat said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, Shri Arun Jaitley be designated as Minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work as Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs," the statement further added.

The Finance Ministry is presently engaged in preparations for the outgoing Budget of the Modi government as the nation prepares to go to General Elections in May. And instead of an Interim Budget, the incumbent government will most likely present a full-fledged one during the upcoming Budget Session of the Parliament.

