PM Modi flags off eight trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off eight trains connecting different parts of the country to Kevadia to facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Sunday via video conferencing. This project unites India in the true sense as it defines the Indian Railways vision and Sardar Vallabhai Patel's mission, said PM Modi.

With this improvement in connectivity, one lakh tourists will visit Kevadiya in Gujarat daily.

Emphasising on how this connectivity will not only benefit the tourists but also the tribal communities, PM Modi added, "This connectivity will be beneficial for tourists coming to see the Statue of Unity but it will also help in changing the lives of the tribal community of Kevadiya. It will bring new opportunities for job and self-employment"

The Prime Minister inaugurated Dabhoi-Chandod broad gauge railway line, Chandod-Kevadiya new broad gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar- Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.

"One of the trains flagged off for Kevadia today originates at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station. It is a pleasant coincidence that today is the birth anniversary of MGR. His life was dedicated to the service of the poor," added the Prime Minister.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal were also present on the occasion.

Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification. These projects are aimed to boost development and tourism in the region.

The Statue of Unity, situated near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district, is the world's tallest statue and monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, independent India's first home minister as well as deputy prime minister.

