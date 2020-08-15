scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

PM Modi's Independence Day speech reflects his resolve to build a self-reliant India, says JP Nadda

Lauding PM Modi's speech BJP President JP Nadda said that the speech reflected a vision, mission and a resolve to build an all-inclusive and a stronger Atmanirbhar Bharat

BJP President J P Nadda BJP President J P Nadda

The spirited and inspiring speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day reflects his vision, mission and resolve to build an all-inclusive and stronger self-reliant India, BJP President J P Nadda said.

Delivering his seventh straight Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday said the call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' has captured people's imagination and become a "mantra" for everyone, as he pushed for raising India's share in global economy.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi asked citizens to prepare themselves for a self-reliant India. Lauding him, Nadda said the prime minister's speech reflects his vision, mission and resolve to build an all inclusive and stronger 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"A very spirited and inspiring speech by PM Narendra Modi ji on the 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort. PM Modi ji's speech reflects his vision, mission and resolve to build an all inclusive and stronger Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Nadda tweeted.

Also read: Independence Day 2020: 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat has become mantra for everyone,' says PM Modi

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos