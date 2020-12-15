PM Modi to address ASSOCHAM Foundation Week programme on Dec 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address industry leaders at an ASSOCAM Foundation Week programme on December 19. The theme of the ASSOCHAM programme will be 'India's resilience: Atmanirbhar roadmap towards $5 trillion economy'.

ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood said, "As a spirited nation, India has braved the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. While the global health crisis affected all the major economies, India's resolve to reach an inspirational ambition of $5 trillion economy remains unshaken under the strong leadership of the Prime Minister."

The week-long programme starting from today will be addressed by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and many more Cabinet ministers.

This programme has been broken down into sub-themes like Transforming Indian agriculture and the food value chain which will be addressed by Narendra Singh Tomar and India becoming a global manufacturing hub that will be addressed by Piyush Goyal.

While Sitharaman is expected to provide an insight into the upcoming budget 2021, Gadkari will share the details of the infrastructure development roadmap.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who also has portfolios like communications, IT and electronics will talk on issues such as boost to electronic manufacturing, production linked incentives, digital India and its outreach to rural parts of the country through technology.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will talk about how India can utilise its deep rooted knowledge and traditions to build a better future. Besides these, other Union Ministers like Dharmendra Pradhan, Santosh Gangwar and DV Sadananda Gowda will also address the event.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will also share his opinions on the theme States Driving the Growth Agenda.

Edited with PTI inputs

