PM Modi to address two election rallies in Kerala today

Modi will commence his second lap of electioneering in the state, by speaking at a rally in Konni in Pathnamthitta district, where the famous Lord Ayyappa temple is located

As the campaigning for the April 6 assembly polls reaches the final phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two election rallies in Kerala on Friday--at Konni and Thiruvananthapuram. Modi will commence his second lap of electioneering in the state, by speaking at a rally in Konni in Pathnamthitta district, where the famous Lord Ayyappa temple is located.

After the public meeting scheduled at 1.15 pm, he will leave for Kanyakumari in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, a BJP release said. Modi will return to Thiruvanathapuram to address a meeting at the Greenfield stadium at 5 pm.

The Prime Minister was in the state on March 30 to address a public meeting at Palakkad where ''Metroman'' E Sreedharan has been fielded by the BJP.

