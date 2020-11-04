PM Modi to virtually meet global funds to seek investments in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) on Thursday. The VGIR is being organised by the Ministry of Finance and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. It is an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders and the highest decision makers from the government and financial market regulators. Union Finance Minister, Union minister of state for finance, RBI governor and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.

The roundtable will witness participation from 20 of the world's largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with total assets under management of about $6 trillion. These global institutional investors represent key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia, and Singapore.

The event will witness participation of key decision makers of these funds, i.e., the CEOs and CIOs. Some of these investors would also be engaging for the first time with the Centre. Apart from global investors, the roundtable will also see participation of several top Indian business leaders.

The VGIR 2020 event will focus on discussions around India's economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government's vision for the path to a $5 trillion economy.

The event will also provide an opportunity to leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in India.

Foreign investments in India this fiscal are the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year. VGIR 2020 will provide an occasion for all stakeholders to further cement the strong partnerships that have been built and to foster engagement with international institutional investors who are looking to increase their Indian investments.

