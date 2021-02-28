PM Modi Mann Ki Baat Live Highlights: Immense contribution of science in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says prime minister

Mann ki baat live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, February 28. This is PM Modi's 74th edition of his monthly programme broadcasted on last Sunday of every month. The prime minister, earlier this month, had invited people of the country to share inspiring stories in the field of art, culture, tourism. He also shared a toll-free number for people to record their messages in either English or Hindi. In the last Mann Ki Baat address in January, PM Modi had urged the countrymen to write about freedom fighters as well as stories of their struggle in order to mark the nation's 75th Independence Day this year. The prime minister also talked about India's vaccination drive, farmers' protest, and other issues. 'Mann Ki Baat' is PM Modi's monthly radio programme to the country and is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

11.32 am: Mann ki Baat address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he regrets not learning Tamil, which is the world's oldest language. I feel - it is a regret of sorts that I could not learn the world's oldest language Tamil. Tamil literature is beautiful," said PM Modi.

11.29 am: Aatmanirbhar national spirit of India: PM Modi

Lauding the work by temples of Assam towards environmental conservation, PM Modi said, "Many people from across the country are contributing to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Like, Pramodji, from Bettiah, who was working in a LED bulb factory in Delhi, understood the process of bulb production and started a small LED bulb manufacturing unit at this native place."

Meet Nayak Sir from Odisha.



11.24 am: PM Modi at 74th address of Man Ki Baat

The prime minister said, "we need to take science forward with the mantra of 'Lab to Land'," adding that the contribution of science is huge in Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Giving an example, PM Modi said that Ladakh's Urgain Phuntsog is working with innovation techniques to organically grow 20 different crops in cyclic pattern.

11.19: PM Modi pitches for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says immense contribution of science in Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Self-reliance invokes patriotism, said PM Modi. He added that Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan is not just a government policy, it's a national spirit.

11.16 am: Pm Modi Mann Ki Baat

The prime minister said that during this month of 'magh', Haridwar is hosting Kumbh mela this year. He added that World Water Day will be celebrated on March 22.

11.13 am: PM Modi conveys greetings on National Science Day

He recalled the works of Dr. CV Raman saying, "Let us make science more popular across India."

11.10 am: PM Modi remembers Sant Ravidas on his Jayanti

Remembering Sant Ravidas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Sant Ravidas Ji taught us- keep working, do not expect anything...when this is done there will be satisfaction. He taught people to go beyond conventional thinking. Sant Ravidas Ji spoke directly and honestly about various issues."

11.05 am: Mann ki Baat live

PM Modi says water has been critical for the development of humankind for centuries. . "This is the best time to think about water conservation in the summer months ahead," says PM Modi.

11.00 am: PM Modi begins his address to the nation

This is his second address of 2021.

10.55 am: PM Modi 'Mann Ki Baat'

