PM Narendra Modi speech Updates: Article 370 was a hurdle for development of Jammu & Kashmir, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on Thursday for the first time after abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. During his address, the PM blamed Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, for slowing down the pace of developmemnt in the region.

During his speech, the Prime Minister reiterated his government's stance that J&K will not remain an union territory forever, and will be reinstated to statehood once situation return to normal. He said that the people of J&K will soon be able to elect their representatives, like before.

Earlier this week, the J&K Reorganisation Bill was passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The new bill seeks to divide the state of Jammu and Kashmir in two Union Territories -- that of Ladakh and of J&K. Even though Modi has welcomed the move in a Tweet, the Prime Minister is yet to make an official statement on the issue.

Follow the updates of PM Modi's speech here:

8:38pm: "I urge the people of J&K and Ladakh to show their capability to the world," says PM Modi at the end of his address.

8:34pm: "I congratulate the people on the occasion of Eid. The government is trying to ensure that the people of J&K face no difficulties in celebrating Eid," said PM Modi.

8:33pm: "I assure the people of J&K that things will return to normalcy," PM Modi said.

8:31pm: Help the government to shape the new direction for J&K and Ladakh, urges PM Modi.

8:30pm: "We are responding to the question being raised (on abrogation of Article 370). It is our democratic responsibility," said the PM.

8:28pm: "Several herbal and organic products are scattered across J&K and Ladakh. If they are identified and marketed in the global market, then it will greatly benefit the people and farmers of these regions. I urge the enterprises from all over India to come forward for this," said PM Modi.

8:25pm: "Sport training, scientific eeducation will help the youth of J&K to showcase their talent across the world," said the PM.

8:24pm: "I urge the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industry to come to J&K for shooting their projects," said PM Modi.

8:23pm: "J&K and Ladakh have the potemntial to become the biggest tourist destination in the world. The reforms required for this are being done," PM Modi said.

8:20pm: "I am sure that after the revocation of Article 370, the representatives of the Panchayats here will do stellar work," the PM said.

8:19pm: "Panchayats are doing a good job in J&K. Due to elected panch and pradhan, development projects have been implemented speedily in J&K," said PM Modi.

8:18pm: "J&K will not remain an UT forever. You will get the opportunity to elect your representatives soon," the PM said.

8:17pm: "I want to tell the people of Jammu and Kashmir that your representatives will come from amongst you," the PM assured.

8:17pm: "The democracy in the our nation is so strong but you will be surprised to know that in J&K there are thousands of people who could not vote in elections or contest them," the PM said.

8:16pm: "Projects blocked for decades have been expedited," said the Prime Minister.

8:16pm: "We have tried to bring a new and different work culture in Jammu and Kashmir," the PM said.

8:15pm: "The J&K administration has been in touch with the Centre since Governor's Rule was imposed in the state," said PM Modi.

8:14pm: "The central govt has along with revoking Article 370 has decided to put it under the governance of the Central government. This decision has been taken after careful consideration," PM Modi said.

8:13pm: "Local youth will receive employment. State companies as well as private companies will be encouraged to create jobs for the local youths in the state," the PM said.

8:12pm: "The vacant posts in Jammu and Kashmir will be filled. This will benefit the youth of Jammu and Kashmir," says PM Modi.

8:11pm: The financial benefits for central government employees, including security forces, like LTC, HRA and more will be provide to those posted in Jammu and Kashmir, says PM Modi.

8:07pm: "During elections, SC, ST and individuals from other backward communities in other regions would enjoy special benefits but the same did not happen in Jammu and Kashmir," says PM Modi.

8:07pm: "The rights enjoyed by the daughters of other regions were not enjoyed by the daughters of Jammu and Kashmir," says PM Modi.

8:05pm: "In the last 3 decades, almost 42,000 innocent people lost their lives. This figure would bring tears to anyone's eyes," says PM Modi.

8:04pm: Article 370 and Article 35A gave only separatism, nepotism and corruption to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, says PM Modi.

8:04pm: Article 370 was a hurdle for development of Kashmir: PM Modi

8:03pm: The harm Article 370 did to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was never discussed, says PM Modi.

8:02 pm: The rights of all denizens of India are equal, and their responsibilities are equal too, says PM Modi.

8:02 pm: A new era has begun in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh: PM Modi

8:01 pm: We have taken this decision as a family, says PM Modi on revocation of Article 370.

8:00pm: PM Modi begins his address to the nation.

7:52pm: PM Modi had congratulated the lawmakers of the nation and people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh over the latest

bills related to the region. However, he is yet to made an official statement about the landmark decision by his government. The entire nation, and especially the Kashmir Valley, will be following his speech very closely.

7:45pm: After the motion to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir was passed by the Parliament, PM Modi had tweeted: "Together we are, together we shall rise and together we will fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians!"

7:40pm: PM Modi is likely to speak about the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. For more, read here .

7:39pm: "Will we watch another appeasement of fascism," asked Imran Khan.

What should be obvious is the int community will be witnessing the genocide of the Kashmiris in IOK. Question is: Will we watch another appeasement of fascism, this time in the garb of BJP govt, or will the int community have the moral courage to stop this from happening? Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 8, 2019 7:36pm: "World is waiting to see what happens to oppressed Kashmiris when curfew is lifted," said Pakistan PM Imran Khan. The whole world is waiting to see what happens to oppressed Kashmiris in IOK when curfew is lifted. Does the BJP govt think by using greater military force against Kashmiris in IOK, it will stop the freedom movement? Chances are it will gain momentum. Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 8, 2019

7:35pm: PM Modi has reportedly told his party workers and ministerial colleagues that there's no room for triumphalism. "It is a big day for the country. We should demonstrate foresight and statesmanship to take everyone along on this," Modi said, according to reports.

7:30pm: After the J&K Reorganisation Bill was passed in Parliament, PM Modi praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said Shah and the party worked "continuously working towards ensuring a better life for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh".