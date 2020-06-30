PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4PM today

Prime Minisrter Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM on Tuesday, his office confirmed in a tweet. The agenda for the address has not been disclosed.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow. PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2020

The announcement regarding PM Modi's next address to the nation came shortly after Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, including popular titles like TikTok, CamScanner, UC Browser, Xender, Clash of Kings, Bigo Live, etc. The ministry said the decision was taken in exercise of powers under Section 69A of Information Technology Act and other relevant rules considering information that "they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

In one of his past addresses to the nation where he announced the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, The Prime Minister also advocating 'Vocal for Local' to boost domestic industries. This has led to subsequent measures by different parts of the central government to cut down imports, with a specific focus on China.

India and China are engaged in an ugly geopolitical tussle after an altercation between soldiers of both countries which led to casualties on both sides. Senior military officials from both nations are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday to discuss ways of disengagement.

Also, right before PM Narendra Modi address to the nation was announced, Ministry of Home Affairs releaesed guidelines for Unlock 2.0, the second phase of reopening the economy. These guidelines will remain in effect till July 31.