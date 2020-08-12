Pranab Mukherjee health update: Former President remains critical, on ventilator support

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health remains critical and he is still on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in Delhi. Giving out latest update on his health, the hospital informed that Mukherjee's medical condition "continues to remain critical", adding that "haemodynamically stable and on ventilator."

He was admitted to R&R Hospital in a critical condition on Monday, followed by a brain surgery. Mukherjee, 84, also tested COVID-19 positive prior to the operation.

The hospital, on Tuesday, said his health worsened further after the surgery, stating that he remains critical.

He underwent the surgery after a large blood clot developed in his brain after he accidentally slipped in his bathroom and fell.

"Shri Pranab Mukherjee's health condition continues to remain critical at Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantonment. The former president, who underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August 2020, has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support," the R&R hospital said on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, who is a Congress leader, said that Mukherjee has fallen critically ill just a year after he received the 'Bharat Ratna' -- the country's highest civilian award.

"Last year August 8 was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on August 10 he fell critically ill.

Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 12, 2020

"May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns," she said on Twitter.

The former president is currently being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

Mukherjee served as President of India between 2012 and 2017. He had earlier on Monday announced on Twitter that he had tested COVID-19 positive and appealed to people, who had come in contact with him, to go into self-isolation and get tested as well.