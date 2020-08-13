Pranab Mukherjee health: 'My father is alive,' clarifies former President's son amid death rumours

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee has clarified that his father is alive and "haemodynamically" stable after rumours abound regarding Mukherjee's health.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Abhijit also alleged that reputed journalists have been spreading fake news on social media regarding his father's death.

"My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable! Speculations and fake news being circulated by reputed journalists on social media clearly reflect that media in India has become a factory of fake news," Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable !

Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News . Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment also said in its official statement that the former President's condition remains unchanged as of Thursday morning, August 13. The hospital stated that "he is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support."

The former President was admitted to R&R hospital in critical condition on Monday for a brain surgery. Mukherjee, 84, also tested COVID-19 positive prior to the operation.

He underwent the surgery after a large blood clot developed in his brain. Mukherjee slipped in his bathroom and fell, leading to a blood clot in his brain.

The former president is currently being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

Mukherjee served as President of India between 2012 and 2017. He had earlier on Monday, announced on Twitter that he had tested COVID-19 positive and appealed to people, who had come in contact with him, to go into self-isolation and get tested as well.