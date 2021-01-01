President Kovind, PM Modi greet people on New Year 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Friday, January 1, to wish people a happy new year.

He said, "Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy, and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail."



PM Modi also announced through his tweet that on the first day of 2021, he will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects and distribute PMAY (Urban) and ASHA-India awards.

His tweet read, "On the first day of 2021, will be taking part in a programme aimed at transforming India's urban landscape. Will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects and distribute PMAY (Urban) and ASHA-India awards. Join Live at 11 AM."

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted people on the morning of the first day of 2021 by saying, "Let us continue to work together for creating an inclusive society filled with the spirit of love and compassion that promotes peace and goodwill. May all of you remain safe and healthy, and march ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation's progress."

Calling 2021 an opportunity to make a 'fresh beginning', he added, "Happy New Year everyone! New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development. Challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly."

