'United by our democratic values': PM Modi says Quad force for global good

At the First Quad Leaders' Virtual Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the agenda of the summit, including COVID-19 vaccine intiative and climate change, makes it a force for global good. Opening his address, the Prime Minister said that the four nations attending the summit - India, the US, Australia and Japan - are joined by shared democratic values and commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

"We are united by our democratic values, and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today, covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies, makes the Quad a force for global good," said PM Modi

Quad has come of age and will remain an important pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the Prime Minister said.

ALSO READ: Joe Biden to interact with Quad leaders on countering growing Chinese military, economic power

"I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family. We will work together, closer than ever before for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he further added.

PM Modi is attending the first Quad Summit along with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. The summit is expected to focus on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, forming a coronavirus vaccine initiative, address the issue of climate change, et al.

The major point of discussion at the summit will be the vaccine initiative under which vaccines against COVID-19 will be developed in the US, manufactured in India, financed by Japan and the US, and supported by Australia.

The summit is also likely to exchange views on contemporary issues such as post-pandemic recovery, resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to participate in 1st Quad summit today; focus on vaccine supply, Indo-Pacific region