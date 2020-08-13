Railways launches e-pass facility to make pass, ticket booking by employees hassle-free

The chairman of railways board on Thursday launched an e-pass module of the human resource management system (HRMS), which will help railway employees apply for passes without coming to office or waiting for approval.

The facility will boost operational efficiency of officials. Employees will be able to apply for pass online from anywhere and get the e-pass generated online, a railways statement said. Ticket booking on pass may also be done online on the IRCTC site apart, from earlier facility of counter-booking, the statement added.

The process has been designed to make the pass facility hassle-free and smooth. The e-pass module has been developed by CRIS or Centre for Railway Information Systems under the Human Resource Management System project, and will be rolled out for the Indian Railways in a phased manner.

Notably, the process for issuance of passes has been largely manual in the Indian Railways. Also, there was no online facility to book e-pass for employees so far.

The HRMS project is a comprehensive plan for digitisation of the entire HR process of the Indian Railway. Under this, total 21 modules have been planned for the railways.

"Basic data entry of around 97% railway employees has been completed in employee master and e-service record modules of HRMS, which had been launched last year," the railways said. The CRIS is also going to launch Office order module and settlement modules of HRMS very soon, the railways statement said.

