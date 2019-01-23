Railway passengers take note: Services of these 22 trains have been extended

In good news for railway passengers, the government on Wednesday announced the extension of 22 pairs of train services to boost connectivity between various places. The initiative will reduce additional 'lie-over' time of many trains across the Railways zones. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said the first successful experiment of such extension was introduced on Gatiman Express, which was extended from Agra to Gwalior and then to Jhansi. After the extension of these 22 pairs of train services, a number of people will be able to avail the railway services, he said. The initiative will maximise the use of railway coaching stock, which will ultimately augment revenue for the Railways. "All these extensions have been planned by utilising the lie-over periods of the existing trains at their respective terminating stations," said a railway ministry statement.

Here is the list of 22 trains whose services have been extended.

The train 18107/18108 Rourkela-Koraput Express has been extended up to Jagdalpur. Its stoppages on extended portion include Jeypore and Kotapar Road.

The train 14369/24369-14370/24370 Bareilly-Singrauli/ Shaktinagar Express has been extended up to Tanakpur, and it will halt at Bareilly city, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Majhola Pakariya.

The train 14630/14629 (Firozpur-Ludhiana Cantt Sutluj Express) will go up to Chandigarh while stopping at SAS Nagar (Mohali), New Morinda.

The train 24887/24888 (Barmer-Haridwar Link Express) will go up to Rishikesh, while making a halt at Raiwala.

The train 18213/18214 (Durg-Jaipur Express) will go to Ajmer and will stop at Durgapura.

The train 19710/19709 (Kamakhya-Jaipur Kaviguru Express) will be extended up to Udaipur; the train will stop at Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chanderiya, Mavli, Ranapratapnagar.

The train 20889/20890 (Howrah-Vijayawada Humsafar Express) will now go to up to Tirupati, while stopping at Ongole, Nellore, and Renigunta.

The train 22604/22603 (Villupuram-Kharagpur Express) will stop at Purulia (for one day), while taking a halt at Hijli, Midnapore, Bishnupur, Bankura, and Adra.

The train 18416/18415 (Puri-Barbil Express) has been extended up to Rourkela; its halts are Kendposi, Chaibasa, Chakradharpur, and Manoharpur.

The train 22632/22631 (Bikaner-Chennai Anuvrat Express) will now go to Madurai, while making halts at Chennai Egmore, Tambram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur, Srirangam, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, and Kodaikanal Road.

The train 22913/22914 (Bandra (T)-Patna Humsafar Express) will go to Saharsa; halts include Begusarai and Khagaria.

The train 12473/12474 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Ahmedabad Sarvodaya Express) will go to Gandhidham, while making halts at Viramgam, Dharangdhara, and Samakhayali.

The train 19301/19302 (Yesvantpur-Indore Express) will go up to Dr Ambedkar Nagar.

The train 66019/66020 Salem-Katpadi will go to Arakkonam, while stopping at Mukundarayapuramm, Walajah Road, and Sholinghur.

The train 68433/68434 (Cuttack-Brahampur) has been extended up to Ichchapuram.

The train 64511/64512 (Saharanpur-Nangal Dam) will now go up to Una, Himachal.

The train 67249/67250 (Secunderabad-Tandur) will go to Chittapur, while making halts at Mantatti, Nawandgi, Kurgunta, Seram, and Malkhaid Road.

The train 79457/79458/79459/79460 (Surendranagar-Dhrangdhara) will go to Botad, while making halts at Kundli, Ranpur, Chuda, Limbdi, Wadhwan City, Jorawarnagar, Surendranagar Gate, and Surendranagar.

The train 74906/74907 (Udhampur-Jammu Tawi) will go up to Pathankot.

The train 77673/77674 (Mirylaguda-Kacheguda) will now go to Nadikude, while stopping at Kondrapole Halt, Vishnupuram, and Pondugula.

The train 59121/59120 (Pratap Nagar-Chhota Udaipur Passenger) will now go up to Moti Sadli, while stopping at Padaliya Road.

The train 58526/58525 (Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger) has been extended up to Brahampur, and all stations en-route.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Also read: '21st century Indira Gandhi': Twitter reactions on Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics

How will chip-based e-Passports work?