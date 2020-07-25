Rajasthan political crisis: CM Gehlot to submit fresh proposal to Governor for Assembly session

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress MLAs have been demanding Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene a legislative assembly session immediately so that the Congress-led government can prove its majority strength in the assembly. On Saturday, morning, CM Ashok Gehlot sought time to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to present a fresh proposal for convening the assembly session. The meeting is yet to take place.

The assembly has not been convened since former deputy CM Sachin Pilot along with 19 MLAs rebelled against the sitting government earlier this month. This resulted in the disqualification of the 19 MLAs from the house, but the MLAs petitioned in the Rajasthan High Court against their disqualification. The HC has ruled in Sachin Pilot's camp's favour staying the disqualification of the MLAs till further notice. After this judgment came out, Ashok Gehlot and the Congress MLAs loyal to him held a five-hour sit-in at the Raj Bhawan, demanding Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene an immediate assembly session.

The sit-in ended after an assurance from Mishra that he will abide by Article 174 of the Constitution to call an assembly session. Mishra had also sought a reply on six points from the Gehlot-led government.

On Friday night, Gehlot held a cabinet meeting in which the six points were discussed. They also meet early Saturday and are expected to submit their fresh proposal, with their response to the governor later today.

While this back and forth has been happening between the CM and the governor. Ashok Gehlot along with several people from the Congress-camp have accused the governor of intentionally delaying organising the assembly session because of "pressure from the Centre"

Congress leader Kapil Sibal joined Gehlot in his criticism of the Rajasthan Governor and said, "There is today a new definition of democracy and a new way of functioning of governors of states in this country. Governors are supposed to uphold the Constitution and the laws, but governors in this country are acting at the behest of the Union government".

CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot has staged a dharna in Jaipur against BJP's "conspiracy to murder democracy" in Rajasthan.

