RBI ropes in Punjabi rapper for awareness campaign on cyber fraud

As cyber frauds continue to increase, the Reserve Bank of India, has undertaken an unusual measure to spread awareness. The RBI has roped in Punjabi singer-rapper Viruss in its public awareness campaign. The campaign also includes Viruss' popular 2017 Indie hit 'Bam Bhole' that was recreated for Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii.

RBI's latest public directives on how one can and should protect themselves from cyber crimes and identity theft comes along with peppy rap music. Moreover, Viruss has done the video pro bono for the central bank.

The apex bank that has been very active on social media since the lockdown urges tech-savvy netizens to stay alert or 'satark' against common fraudsters and cyber security threats, including in UPI.

The RBI has been running the campaign 'RBI Kehta Hai' on social media accounts since 2016 but has never been accompanied with peppy music. Since 2016 when it created the tagline RBI Kehta Hai, the central bank's communication has been centred on financial literacy and public awareness towards frauds, etc. The bank uses social media to talk about the facilities it offers for senior citizens, cyber security, digital banking, and setting limits on card transactions.

The central bank has the highest follower count amid all major central banks with over 1 million followers. Governor Shaktikanta Das, who assumed office in December 2018, has a separate Twitter handle with 1.35 lakh followers.

Since March 2019, the count of followers has more than doubled from just about 3,42,000 to over 7,50,000 by March 2020. And during the first seven-week lockdown that began on March 25, the followers increased by over 1.5 lakh, according to an RBI official.

