scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Ready to discuss all issues with farmers, says Narendra Tomar

After braving water cannons and clashing with security personnel, thousands of farmers started entering the national capital on Friday as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws

Tomar appealed to protesting farmers to end their stir and come forward for talks Tomar appealed to protesting farmers to end their stir and come forward for talks

Appealing to protesting farmers to end their agitation, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the government is ready to discuss all issues with them. After braving water cannons and clashing with security personnel, thousands of farmers started entering the national capital on Friday as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws.

Earlier in the day, Tomar said the new farm laws will bring a tremendous improvement in farmers' lives. He said the government was already engaging with various farmer bodies and they have been called for discussions on December 3.

Tomar appealed to protesting farmers to end their stir and come forward for talks. "The government is ready for all discussions...," the minister said.

Also read: Govt relents; farmers allowed to enter Delhi, assemble in Burari

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos