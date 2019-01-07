scorecardresearch
Will you benefit from 10% reservation for the general category? 5 factors that will decide

The government will move a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Tuesday to push for 10% extra reservation for economically deprived sections among general categories.

Months ahead of the General Election this year, the Narendra Modi government on Monday declared 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker upper castes.

Currently, the Supreme Court has put an upper limit of 50% on quota limit. The 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker upper castes will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation. Any reservation beyond the 50% limit will require the government to get a constitutional amendement passed in Parliament. Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution will have to be amended for implementation of the decision.

The government will move a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Tuesday to push for 10% extra reservation for economically deprived sections among general categories. BJP's parent organisation RSS has always maintained that reservation should be along economic lines and not only along caste lines.

Here's a look at those who are not economically weaker and therefore will not be able to benefit from the Modi government's latest move.

  • Those owning more than 5 acre land will be excluded.
  • Those having a residential plot of more than 1000 square feet will not be eligible for this reservation.
  • People owning a plot more than 100 square yard in a notified municipality will also not be able to benefit from the government's latest move.
  • Those owning  a plot more than 200 yards in non-notified areas will also be excluded from 10% reservation for the general class.
  • Those earning annual income of more than Rs 8 lakh per annum. 

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal

