Will you benefit from 10% reservation for the general category? 5 factors that will decide

Months ahead of the General Election this year, the Narendra Modi government on Monday declared 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker upper castes.
Currently, the Supreme Court has put an upper limit of 50% on quota limit. The 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker upper castes will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation. Any reservation beyond the 50% limit will require the government to get a constitutional amendement passed in Parliament. Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution will have to be amended for implementation of the decision.
The government will move a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Tuesday to push for 10% extra reservation for economically deprived sections among general categories. BJP's parent organisation RSS has always maintained that reservation should be along economic lines and not only along caste lines.
Here's a look at those who are not economically weaker and therefore will not be able to benefit from the Modi government's latest move.
